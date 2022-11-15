Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) Seven accused in an attempt-to-murder case in Tohana area of Fatehabad district have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep alias DP, Suraj Singh, Pradeep Maniya, Sunil alias W, Shubham alias Lefty, Sandeep alias Don and Ravi alias Boxer. All seven are residents of Fatehabad, the police said.

The police also seized from them six illicit pistols, seven live and five empty cartridges and three motorcycles that were allegedly used in the crime, a police spokesperson said.

A man suffered grievous injuries after four rounds were allegedly fired at Valmiki Chowk in the Tohana area on November 9, he said.

