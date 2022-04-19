Sirsa (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI): Haryana Police busted a fake fuel manufacturing unit in Sirsa district and arrested two persons on Tuesday.

Police seized around 75,500 litres of fake diesel from the site.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the spot and recovered several tankers drums, a machine with a diesel nozzle machine and two motors for shifting diesel. Police also seized Rs 6,11,360 in cash.

The arrested accused have been identified as Salesman Deepak, a resident of Adampur, and Ramesh, a native of Rajasthan.

Haryana Police informed that the culprits used to prepare fake diesel by mixing base oil, paraffin, and mineral turpentine oil in their godown. The primary investigation also revealed the involvement of two more persons.

A case against the accused has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

