Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 13 (ANI): In a decisive move to curb the growing influence of gang culture and the glorification of violence among youth, the Special Task Force (STF) and Cyber Unit of Haryana Police have succeeded in removing or blocking 67 songs that promoted organised crime across major digital platforms.

During an extensive investigation, the STF and cyber teams found that several songs available on platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana and JioSaavn were glorifying gangsters, weapons and violence, while portraying a distorted and glamorous image of criminal life.

Police officials said such content was having a negative influence on young listeners and was pushing impressionable minds towards crime.

Acting on these findings, Haryana Police coordinated with digital platforms to take down the objectionable content. Officials stressed that the action marks the beginning of a sustained campaign against online material that promotes criminal culture, with further strict measures to follow.

Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana Ajay Singhal described the move as a crucial step in safeguarding society, particularly the younger generation.

"Our aim is not only to prevent crime but also to protect youth from being drawn into the criminal world," he said.

The DGP noted that such songs often project criminals as role models and depict an illusion of wealth and power, while ignoring the harsh reality of crime--marked by danger, legal consequences and suffering for families. He reiterated that Haryana Police has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards content that promotes criminal behaviour and urged artists and content creators to act responsibly.

Inspector General of Police (IG), STF, Satheesh Balan said the police are also keeping a close watch on social media users who like or share posts related to criminals.

"Gangsters frequently use social media to glorify themselves and recruit youth into their networks. Monitoring such activity is essential to break this cycle," he said.

The STF, he added, has held interactions with singers, lyricists and digital creators, advising them to avoid glorifying violence, gangster lifestyles and weapons. According to officials, such content fuels fear, insecurity and criminal tendencies in society.

Alongside the digital crackdown, the Haryana STF continues to target the terror-gangster nexus operating through foreign handlers. Intelligence-led operations have exposed several modules using local networks to advance terror-linked activities.

On March 2, 2025, a joint operation by Haryana STF and Gujarat ATS foiled a possible attack on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with the arrest of Abdul Rehman, alias Abu Bakar, from whom two hand grenades were recovered. On June 13, 2025, a live hand grenade was seized from two youths in Karnal, later traced to a US-based gangster linked to Khalistan-backed networks.

Following the grenade attack on the Sirsa Women Police Station on November 25, 2025, the STF traced financial and technical links to foreign handlers, leading to coordinated arrests. The arrest of Amar Singh in Karnal and the recovery of a foreign-made Glock pistol, two live hand grenades and an improvised explosive device (IED) underscored the seriousness of the threat.

Officials said the twin strategy of curbing digital glorification of crime while dismantling terror-gangster networks has significantly strengthened internal security in Haryana. The removal of 67 gangster songs and continued action against organised crime networks underline the police force's technological capability, social responsibility and operational resolve. (ANI)

