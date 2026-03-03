Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 3 (ANI): Haryana Police launched a large-scale special drive 'Operation Aakraman-21' on Tuesday, across the state ahead of Holi, taking stringent action against criminals and anti-social elements. This special operation was conducted under Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, sending a clear message that law and order are paramount in the state and no unlawful activity will be tolerated.

During simultaneous raids carried out by 1460 teams comprising 7471 police personnel across Haryana, 461 cases were registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, NDPS Act, Excise Act and Arms Act, and 1048 accused were arrested.

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Police is fully committed to maintaining robust law and order in the state.

He said that "special drives like 'Operation Aakraman-21' are a clear demonstration of the zero-tolerance policy against criminals and anti-social elements. Keeping in view the upcoming festival of Holi, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that citizens celebrate the festival in a safe and fear-free environment. The campaign symbolises the victory of good over evil and further strengthens the spirit of peace, security and good governance in the state."

He reiterated that action against illicit liquor trade, drug trafficking, organised crime and illegal arms will continue unabated, and no offender will be spared at any cost.

Under the Excise Act, 299 FIRs were registered, and 293 accused were arrested. Police recovered 1539 bottles of English liquor, 1970 bottles of country liquor, 1051 bottles of BLL, 6048 bottles of BIL, 292 bottles of beer and 8276 litres of lahan.

Under the NDPS Act, 46 FIRs were registered, and 41 accused were apprehended. Police seized 25.189 kilograms of ganja, 500 grams of opium, 191 grams of heroin, 5.050 kilograms of poppy husk, 34.64 grams of smack, 306 grams of charas, 332.18 grams of sulfa, 390 intoxicant tablets and 135 capsules.

Under the Arms Act, 19 FIRs were registered, and 16 accused were arrested. From their possession, 20 country-made pistols and 11 cartridges were recovered. The campaign is expected to effectively curb criminal activities and prevent potential offences. Police also arrested a total of 67 criminals, including 61 proclaimed offenders (POs), 101 bail jumpers, 5 most wanted criminals, 1 reward-carrying criminal, 1 cyber criminal and 1 heinous offender. In addition, 68 non-bailable warrants and 48 arrest warrants were executed.

Under the Gambling Act, 52 FIRs were registered, and 48 accused were arrested, and Rs 1,53,830 was recovered. Giving priority to road safety, 4196 challans were issued for lane driving violations, and 1902 challans were issued under the Motor Vehicles Act. During the operation, 4 missing persons were traced safely. Police also recovered 9 stolen motorcycles, 1 scooter, 1 car, 2 tractor-trolleys, 1 mobile phone, 1 gas cylinder and 1 submersible pump. Additionally, 171 other accused were arrested in various cases. (ANI)

