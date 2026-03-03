Mumbai, March 3: Visvesvaraya Technological University has officially declared the December 2025 and January 2026 examination results on March 3, 2026. Students who appeared for various Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes under the Choice Based Credit System can now check their scores online at https://results.vtu.ac.in and https://vtu.ac.in.

The results include multiple UG and PG courses such as B.E, B.Plan, B.Arch, and B.Sc Hons. Candidates are required to enter their University Seat Number or registration number to access the result PDF. After downloading the scorecard, students must carefully verify personal details and subject-wise marks. In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact their respective college examination cell or the VTU helpdesk for corrections.

Steps to Download VTU Result 2026

Visit the official website: https://results.vtu.ac.in

Click on the relevant course link such as B.E, B.Plan, B.Arch, or B.Sc Hons

Enter your University Seat Number carefully

Click on “Submit” or “View Result”

Download and print the result for future reference

VTU authorities have also announced that information regarding revaluation and photocopy of answer scripts will soon be published on the official portal.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Belagavi, Karnataka, Visvesvaraya Technological University is a statutory state university recognized by the University Grants Commission. Students are advised to regularly visit https://vtu.ac.in for the latest updates on VTU Result 2026, revaluation dates, and further notifications.

