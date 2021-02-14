Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 14 (ANI): In a significant development, Haryana Police has successfully recovered 228 stolen/missing mobile phones worth Rs 16 lakh in one month and handed them back to their original owners.

"Acting on such complaints, IT and cyber cell teams traced the location of the mobile and SIM being used with their IMEI number. The recovered handsets in January 2021 also include costly high-end mobile phones," State Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Navdeep Singh Virk said in a statement on Sunday.

The DGP also said that most of these phones had been lost accidentally by the users while some others were stolen as well. Using hi-end technology, the police have been working to trace missing cell phones and more such recoveries are expected in the coming days.

The Hisar district recorded a maximum recovery of handsets followed by 25 in Panchkula, 15 in Palwal. The GRP also managed to trace 25 handsets during the same period.

The DGP informed that 2,048 mobile phones worth Rs 1.61 crore were also recovered and handed over to their respective owners in 2020. He also said that people were pleasantly surprised when they received their missing phones.

"For more people, cell phones are more important than their monetary value in which the owner keeps his private data and pictures. As the private data can be misused by the miscreants, our teams continue to track till it is recovered", he added.

Virk also advised people to immediately approach the nearest police station to report such cases to avoid any kind of misuse of these electronic gadgets. (ANI)

