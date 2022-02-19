Gurugram, Feb 19 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday stressed the need for setting up more state-of-the-art pilot training centres in the state to cater to fast expanding aviation sector.

“Haryana has a huge potential to emerge as a hub of professional pilot training in the country. Hisar is being developed as an integrated aviation hub,” said Dattatreya

“Possibilities should also be explored to develop state-of-the-art pilot training facilities in public private partnership mode as well,” he said.

The governor was interacting with Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, the Commanding-In-Chief, IAF Training Command, Gurugram, who called on him here.

The governor said that encouragement in the art of flying among youths can enable them to avail opportunities in the domestic and international aviation sector.

“India is set to be one of the biggest aviation hubs in the world,” he said.

Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has given an 'in-principle' approval for setting up of 21 greenfield airports across the country.

Under the centre's UDAN regional connectivity scheme, so far 154 airports -- including 14 water aerodromes and 36 helipads -- have been identified for development or upgrade.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh said that better pilot training facilities and trained pilots have great use not only for the civil aviation purposes but also during emergencies like war.

He also shared how he revamped the entire training methodology of the Air Force, making it rigorous, tech intensive, and role-oriented.

He lauded the efforts being made to expand and upgrade pilot training facilities in Haryana, which has presently two aviation training centres in Hisar and Karnal, four civil airstrips at Bhiwani, Karnal, Narnaul and Pinjore, and one licensed airport in Hisar.

In addition, two defence aerodromes are located at Sirsa and Ambala.

There are two aviation centres of Haryana Institute of Civil Aviation in Karnal and Pinjore, with facilities of flying training.

