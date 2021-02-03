Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Haryana recorded 69 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the virus tally to 2,68,136 while the death toll reached 3,024 with one more fatality, according to a bulletin by the Health Department.

Of the 69 fresh cases, 14 were reported from Gurgaon and 11 from Kurukshetra, among others.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,019, while as many as 2,64,093 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate is 98.49 per cent, the bulletin added.

