Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday recorded the biggest single-day jump of 3,845 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the state's cumulative tally to 3,24,544, while 16 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,298, a health department bulletin said.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (998), Faridabad (417), Karnal (324), Panipat (227), Panchkula (278) and Sonipat (246), it said.

Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Karnal, two from Fatehabad and one each from Gurgaon and Faridabad.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 24,207. So far, 2,97,039 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 91.53 per cent, the bulletin said.

