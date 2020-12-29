Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 10 more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,892 even as 414 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,61,672.

Two deaths were recorded in Kurukshetra and one each in Gurgaon, Hisar, Ambala, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin,

Among other districts which reported new cases are Gurgaon (94) and Faridabad (47).

The number of active cases in the state is 3,900 and 2,54,880 people have been recovered. The recovery rate stands at 97.40 per cent.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Health Department) Rajeev Arora said the COVID situation in the state was comparatively much better now.

There was a stage when cases per day used to be over 2,000 which have come down to about 400 per day for the last week.

"The positivity rate of past few days works out to 1.2 per cent and in the entire state active cases are less than 4,000, while the recovery rate is also 97.40 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.11 per cent. One can say COVID situation is under control to a great extent," he said.

"But this does not mean that anyone should lower guard at this stage. The people will have to follow all COVID-related guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing etc. Because we have seen in many countries how situation took an ugly turn just when things seemed to be under control,” Arora said.

