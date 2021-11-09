Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) Haryana reported no new coronavirus-related death, even as it added 15 fresh cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,355, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,050, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Greater Noida: Man Kills 8 Months Pregnant Wife Over Domestic Dispute.

Among the districts, nine cases were reported from Gurugram.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases in the state stands at 93, while the overall recoveries has reached 7,61,189, the bulletin said.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates To Be Mutually Recognise by 96 Countries Across Globe, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)