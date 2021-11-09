New Delhi, November 9: A total of 96 nations across the globe have agreed to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates with India. The persons travelling to and from these nations are being provided certain relaxations.

"Reflecting worldwide recognition of India's vaccines and vaccination process, 96 countries have agreed to mutual accept its vaccination certificates," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

He added: "A total of 96 countries have also agreed to recognise Indian vaccination certificates of travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield, and other WHO approved and nationally approved vaccines." UK To Add India’s COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin to Approved List From November 22, No Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Travellers.

Mandaviya said that the Union government continues to be in contact with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world's largest Covid vaccination programme are accepted and recognised, thereby easing their travel for education, business and tourism purposes.

The UK government announced on Monday that according to its new travel guidelines, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be added to its approved list of Covid vaccines for international travellers from November 22.

"From 4 am on November 22, the UK government will recognise vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing," said the UK government's new travel guidelines. The development came after WHO approved Covaxin for emergency use listing last week. 96 Countries Have Agreed to Mutual Acceptance of Covid Vaccination Certificates with India: Minister.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 109.08 crore. India had achieved the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations on October 21.

