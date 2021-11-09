Greater Noida, Nov 9: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling his wife in sutyana village of Ecotech 3 in Greater Noida. The woman was suffering from elephantiasis. The accused, Kundan Kumar killed his wife Lakshmi (22) following an argument on Sunday. She was eight months pregnant.

Kundan kumar had married Lakshmi a year back but he was unhappy with the relationship, police said.

Police added that Kundan fled from the spot after murdering his wife but her sister who was also staying in the same building informed police when she saw Lakshmi’s dead body lying on the ground. Cops said that the incident took place around 4:45 pm on Sunday. Odisha Shocker: Man Kills Wife, 9-Year-Old Son In Bhubaneswar, Detained

An FIR has been lodged against Kundan under IPC section 302 (murder) and he was arrested by police later on Monday.

The victim, who was eight months pregnant, and the suspect are both natives of Vaishali in Bihar, said police.

According to Chanda who filed the complaint “The couple married in February 2021 and moved to Greater Noida a month ago. My sister suffered from filariasis, due to which her husband used to quarrel with her”.

In another incident on Monday, the Ecotech 3 police arrested a man for stabbing a 25-year-old shopkeeper over a dispute on money transfer.

The victim -- identified as Adesh Bhati, 25 -- is a resident of Kheda Chauganpur village in Greater Noida.

