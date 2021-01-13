Chandigarh, Jan 13 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported two more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,966, while the infection tally rose to 2,65,616 with 225 fresh cases.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, a fatality each was reported from Karnal and Yamunanagar districts.

Other districts which reported new cases include Gurgaon (51), Faridabad (39) and Panchkula (15).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,414 and a total of 2,60,236 people have so far been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The recovery rate in the state is 97.97 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)