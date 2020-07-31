Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported four more deaths due to COVID-19, with 711 cases pushing the infection tally to 34,965, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, one fatality each was reported from Gurgaon, Rohtak, Ambala and Panipat.

Also Read | Nepal Govt, Charged With Favouring China, Says Sino-Indian Relations to Determine 'Future of Asia'.

With this, COVID-19 deaths in Haryana rose to 421, out of which 131 and 123 fatalities are from the hardest-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon districts, respectively.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (176), Gurgaon (78), Rewari (74), Rohtak (62), Ambala (48), Panipat (44) and Panchkula (29), as per the bulletin.

Also Read | Noida | Building Collapses in Sector-11, 4 People Rescued : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

The number of active cases in the state currently are 6,317 while 28,227 have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate on Friday was 80.73 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections was 25 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)