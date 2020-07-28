Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Haryana reported nine more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking their number to 406 as 749 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 32,876.

According to a Health department bulletin, four fatalities were reported in Faridabad district, two in Ambala and one death each was reported in Gurgaon, Panchkula and Jhajjar.

The districts that reported fresh cases include Faridabad (186), Gurgaon (101), Rewari (59), Rohtak (41), Sonipat (23), Panipat (42), Yamunanagar, Palwal and Ambala (38 each), Kurukshetra (28), Panchkula (14) and Jind and Fatehabad (17 each), as per the bulletin.

During the past 10 days, Haryana has witnessed a sharp increase in cases, with most of them from districts falling in the National Capital Region.

The number of active stands at 6,712, while 25,758 patients have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

The state's recovery rate on Tuesday was at 78.35 per cent, while the rate of doubling of infections was 24 days. The fatality rate was at 1.23 per cent.

Meanwhile, there has been a steady increase in the recovery rate and a gradual decline in the fatality rate in the state.

These figures were revealed during a video-conference held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora.

The official issued a statement saying lockdown and containment measures have been enforced effectively in the state while also ensuring that economic activity goes on unaffected.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora disclosed that in the month of June, the recovery rate was 44.78 per cent, which has improved to over 78 per cent by July-end.

The officials informed that the state has been progressively increasing its testing capacity, both rapid antigen and RT-PCR, and during June-July, the number of tests conducted have doubled, while tests per million population have reached 21,157.

A sero-epidemiological survey is also being conducted and will be strengthened further, they said.

Certain good practices, including intensive surveys of vulnerable sections of people, monitoring of cases under home isolation etc are being followed to ensure better management of the pandemic, Arora said.

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri and Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Yash Pal made presentations on the level of preparedness and efforts made so far for COVID-19 management in their respective districts.

Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog member, who also attended the meeting, appreciated the efforts taken so far towards handling of the pandemic.

As per the statement, he said the situation in Haryana has stabilised and systematic and scientific management of the pandemic is required to check the spread.

