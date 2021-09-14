Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) Employees of Haryana Roadways on Tuesday held a symbolic two-hour protest at bus depots across the state to support the contractual employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and PRTC who are on an indefinite strike demanding regularisation of their jobs.

On the call of Haryana Roadways Employees Coordination Committee, the protest was held at several places, including Ambala, Sirsa, Hisar and Kaithal.

Haryana Roadways union leaders said they also gave memorandums to the general managers of the depots, which were addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

A union leader said they have urged Singh to regularise the services of contractual employees who have been working for the last nearly 10 years and also add more buses to the fleet of Punjab Roadways.

“Their demands are genuine and we hope the Punjab government will accept their demands,” he said.

On September 6, contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways and PRTC went on strike for an indefinite period, demanding regularisation of their jobs. Around 8,000 contractual employees are participating in the strike.

Besides regularisation of jobs, protesters are also demanding that the number of roadways buses be increased from around 2,500 at present to at least 10,000.

