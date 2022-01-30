Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) Haryana's coronavirus tally surged to 9,45,969 on Sunday with 3,918 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 10,286 as 17 more people succumbed to the infection, according to a health department bulletin.

The worst-hit Gurgaon district reported 1,267 fresh cases, Faridabad 222, Sonipat 207 and Panchkula 244, the bulletin stated.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Budget Session to Start From Monday, Check Full Schedule.

Three deaths each were reported from Gurgaon and Panchkula and two each from Karnal, Ambala and Sirsa, it said.

Notably, while Haryana has witnessed a significant decline in coronavirus cases over the past few days, there has been no drastic change in the fatality count.

Also Read | ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Main Accused Neeraj Bishnoi.

The state recorded 4,445 cases and 13 deaths on Saturday and 4,630 cases and 19 deaths on Friday.

On Thursday, 5,770 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths due to the infection were recorded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)