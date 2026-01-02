HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], January 2 (ANI): The Haryana government has carried out a major reshuffle in the senior police leadership, reassigning key IPS officers across departments as part of an administrative reorganisation aimed at strengthening policing and governance in the state.

This comes a day after Ajay Singhal took charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana.

The Home Department issued orders appointing senior IPS officers to new roles across prisons, vigilance, training and human rights wings.

As per official orders issued by the Home Department, 1991-batch IPS officer Alok Mittal has been appointed Director General, Prisons, Haryana. 1993-batch IPS officer Arshinder Singh Chawla has been posted as Director General, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana.

Further, 1994-batch IPS officer Kalaramachandran has been appointed Director of the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban (Karnal), while 1995-batch IPS officer Dr CS Rao has been given charge as Additional Director General of Police, Human Rights and Litigation, Haryana.

Notably, both Alok Mittal and Arshinder Singh Chawla were among the contenders for the post of Haryana DGP. Alok Mittal's name was also included in the UPSC panel. However, the state government eventually appointed Ajay Singhal as the DGP.

Earlier, the newly appointed DGP, Ajay Singhal, formally took charge at the police headquarters in Panchkula. Senior police officers welcomed him with bouquets, while police personnel accorded him a guard of honour.

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, DGP Ajay Singhal highlighted the Haryana Police's achievements in addressing various challenges.

"Whether it was fighting terrorism, controlling crime, or maintaining law and order, the Haryana Police have been successful and appreciated across various platforms," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the state leadership, DGP Singhal said, "I am very grateful to our Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who entrusted me with this responsibility, and I will try my best to live up to his instructions and the expectations of the people of Haryana."

He further added, "The Haryana Police, when faced with challenges, have confronted them head-on, and we have been successful in every area. Whether it was fighting terrorism, controlling crime, or maintaining law and order, we have been appreciated across various platforms."

Earlier, DGP Ajay Singhal received a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival at the state police headquarters in Panchkula. (ANI)

