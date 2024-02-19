Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 19 (ANI): Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday held a meeting with top officials of Haryana, Punjab, and UT Chandigarh and gave strict instructions regarding security before the commencement of the budget session amid the farmer's protest.

He said that in view of the farmers' movement, special care will have to be taken for security.

The Haryana Assembly Budget session will start tomorrow.

"After the adjournment of the session in the evening, as long as even a single MLA is present in the Legislative Complex, the entire security arrangement will remain tight. No protest of any kind will be allowed outside the Legislative Assembly premises," he said.

He instructed the police officers to make complete preparations for this in advance. It has been decided in the meeting that no common man or special person will be allowed to enter with weapons during the session.

The State Assembly Speaker said that this time everyone coming to the audience gallery will be issued admission cards through the digital medium.

"Before this, the complete information of the concerned person will be computerised. After this, the security staff outside Vidhan Bhawan will screen the pass with a barcode. With this, the complete information of the viewer will be displayed on the LED screen. Entry into Vidhan Bhavan will be possible only after all the information is certified. For this, appropriate guidelines have been issued to all," he said.

"All seven routes shared with Punjab in Vidhan Bhawan are also being closed. It was decided in the meeting that security arrangements have been tightened to prevent any untoward incidents during the Legislative Assembly session. For this, a coordination committee of officers of Haryana, Punjab, and UT Chandigarh Police will be formed. The officers included in this committee will remain connected to each other in a WhatsApp group. Along with this, a duty magistrate will also be deployed by the Chandigarh administration for the session period. Police will also be present on the spot to take action in any case," Gian Chand Gupta added. (ANI)

