Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 26 (ANI): Haryana on Tuesday suspended all telecom services in districts bordering Delhi till 5 pm on January 27.

The government said the decision was taken on the basis of intelligence reports on the likelihood of violence and disturbance of public peace in the national capital region districts of Haryana

Additional chief secretary, Home, Rajeev Arora, issued the order on Tuesday evening to stall all the telecom services, including mobile internet services, SMS and dongle services provided on mobile networks in the districts bordering Delhi

Internet and SMS services will remain blocked in Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts with immediate effect till 5 pm tomorrow.

The order, however, exempted the voice calls.

The state government's order is intended to curb the spread of rumours and misinformation in the area.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed all deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and superintendents of police to remain on "high alert" so as to ensure that law and order situation in the state is not disturbed.

Khattar chaired a high level meeting here today in view of the incidents in National Capital Delhi on Republic Day, directed the officers concerned to remain extremely vigilant.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Mr. Vijai Vardhan, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Mr. Rajeev Arora, Director General of Police (DGP), Mr. Manoj Yadava and other senior officers were present.

The Centre has also temporarily suspended Internet services at Delhi's border points - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs as farmers protesting the new agricultural laws clashed with police in several areas in the national capital including the Red Fort. (ANI)

