Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 27 (ANI): Haryana is set to get a new Director General of Police (DGP) in the New Year following the retirement of three senior police officials.

DGP Om Prakash Singh, DG Akeel Mohammed, and DG (Prisons) Alok Rai are scheduled to retire on December 31, paving the way for a new appointment at the top of the state police hierarchy, according to the release.

Additionally, a significant reshuffle in the Haryana Police is expected in the coming days.

The Haryana government has forwarded a panel of five IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the selection of the new DGP.

IPS officers Alok Mittal and Ajay Singhal are reportedly among the frontrunners for the coveted post.

On October 14, IPS officer Om Prakash Singh assumed charge as the Haryana Director General of Police upon reaching the police headquarters in Panchkula.

OP Singh has been given additional charge as the Haryana DGP after Shatrujeet Kapur was placed on leave, amidst the ongoing probe in IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's death case, who died under suspicious circumstances on October 7 at his Chandigarh residence.

Singh served as the Managing Director of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC). Under his leadership, the corporation has made significant progress in recent years in constructing police residential and administrative buildings across the state.

He has implemented several innovative initiatives to enhance the welfare of the police force, improve operational efficiency, and modernise infrastructure. (ANI)

