Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) The Haryana government will provide more job opportunities to outstanding sportspersons and the three per cent reservation for sports quota in government jobs of 'C' category will continue, it said on Thursday.

It said the government was making consistent efforts for the welfare of sportspersons.

"To promote sports in Haryana, all possible facilities and adequate opportunities are being provided to sportspersons in the state so that they can bring laurels to the state and the country.

"For this, the state government has decided to continue three per cent reservation for sports quota in government jobs of 'C' category, whereas 10 per cent reservation for sports quota in category-D jobs is already there," an official statement said.

Opposition leaders had earlier claimed that the state government has decided to do away with the three per cent reservation in category-C jobs.

The statement said the Haryana government is also fulfilling its vision of 'Padak Lao-Pad Pao' under a policy of the sports and youth affairs department. In future, outstanding sportspersons will be directly recruited to category A, B and C vacancies in the state.

"Along with this, in order to make the sports gradation process simple and transparent, the Haryana government has also decided to get online data of gradation results from the National Sports Federation of India. Transparency will enable eligible and deserving sportspersons to get benefits of the sports welfare schemes and reservation etc. from the state government," it said.

The government has also decided that a category-A vacancy will be created in the name of 'district sports manager' in every district. Only eligible sportspersons will be directly recruited to this post.

