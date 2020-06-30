Chandigarh, Jun 30 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday promoted two ADGP-rank IPS officers while issuing transfer and posting orders of 10 police officials.

On promotion, Muhammad Akil has been posted as the DGP (Crime) with the additional charge of Director, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Madhuban. Till now, he was the ADGP (Headquarters).

The other officer promoted to the rank of the DGP is R C Mishra, who till now had the charge of the ADGP, South Range, Rewari. He will now be the MD, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, with the additional charge of the Director, Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Madhuban.

Gurgaon and Faridabad will too have new police commissioners, an official release said.

K K Rao, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, has been shifted to Gurgaon.

O P Singh, Special Officer (Community Policing and Outreach in the Chief Minister's Office), has been made the Commissioner of Police, Faridabad.

P K Agrawal, DGP (Crime), is among the officers who have been transferred. He has been posted as the DG, State Vigilance Bureau.

Shrikant Jadhav has been posted as the ADGP, Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau, Panchkula.

Vikas Kumar Arora has been posted as the IGP, South Range, Rewari.

Y Puran Kumar, IGP, Prisons, will now be the IGP, Ambala Range.

