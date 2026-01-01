Panchkula (Haryana) [India], January 1 (ANI): Ajay Singhal, the newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, received a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival at the state police headquarters in Panchkula.

The event marked the formal assumption of his responsibilities as the head of the Haryana Police.

Senior police officials and staff welcomed DGP Singhal, highlighting the significance of leadership in maintaining law and order across the state. The new DGP expressed his commitment to strengthening policing, ensuring public safety, and enhancing administrative efficiency.

The Haryana Police administration emphasised that under the leadership of DGP Singhal, focus would be on modernising police operations, increasing community engagement, and upholding the rule of law.

Earlier, ahead of the New Year, Haryana DGP Om Prakash Singh said that in 2025, the Haryana Police faced many challenges and that the lessons would be carried forward to make Haryana safer in 2026. He extended New Year greetings to the people of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Haryana DGP OP Singh said, "In 2025, the Haryana Police faced many challenges. We successfully addressed them and have reflected on the lessons learned. We have brainstormed how to make Haryana even safer in 2026, leveraging those learnings and making it even more difficult for criminals. Things are going to get even tougher for criminals in Haryana. Several steps are being taken regarding crime. Severe action will be taken against those who commit fraud. We will ensure that major drug suppliers are put behind bars... In the last two and a half months, we have sent thousands of criminals to jail."

He said that the leadership of the police is continuous, and the next DGP after his retirement would pursue the objectives with the same dedication.

"Our strike rate is very good, and we have foiled several murder plans. If any crime occurs, we don't take more than 2 to 3 days. We are using technology, and officials are always alert. Ahead of the New Year greeting to every citizen of the state," he added. (AN)

