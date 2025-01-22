Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) The sex ratio of Haryana has increased to 910 from 861 in 2014, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday, the 10th anniversary of the Centre's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme.

Under this scheme, the chief minister said, the state government has made continuous efforts over the past 10 years to eliminate gender discrimination, provide girls with proper educational opportunities, fulfil their aspirations and ensure their rights.

Also Read | Pickleball Rules and Regulations: How to Play? All You Need to Know About Sport As India Hosts 4th National Pickleball Tournament.

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP), aimed at improving child sex ratio, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015 in Panipat, Haryana.

Haryana's sex ratio has increased to 910 from 861 in 2014 and the state government is making sustained efforts to further improve it, Saini told reporters on the sidelines of a High-Powered Purchase Committee meeting here.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: 35-Year-Old Woman Missing in Telangana; Husband Claims To Have Killed, Boiled Body Parts.

During a recent review meeting of the Women and Child Development Department, the chief minister said, it was decided to appoint women sarpanches as ambassadors of their respective villages. This initiative aims to strengthen efforts to improve the sex ratio and promote further progress, he said.

Saini, who has been campaigning for the BJP for the Delhi Assembly polls, also hit out at the city's AAP government.

The people of Delhi are disappointed with former chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He repeatedly made false promises to people about transforming Delhi into a city like Paris but instead turned his own house into Paris, Saini charged.

While Kejriwal has fulfilled his own aspirations, he has shattered the dreams of the people, he said.

The Congress and the AAP are two sides of the same coin and mired in corruption, he added.

Saini further said that Kejriwal had promised to provide clean drinking water to the people of Delhi and clean the Yamuna river but did not fulfil either of the promises.

He claimed the AAP would be routed in the Delhi polls and the BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi, would form the government in the city with a decisive majority.

Asked about the Congress leaving out former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (77) from its list of star campaigners for the Delhi polls, Saini said, "This is an internal matter of the Congress."

However, at the same time he quipped, "Unhone soch liya hoga ki Hooda sahab buzurg ho gaye hai (they must have thought that Hooda sahab has become old)."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)