Sonipat, Jul 25 (PTI) Haryanvi singer and actor Meeta Baroda escaped unhurt in a firing incident at his under-construction farmhouse near his native Baroda village in Sonipat, police said on Friday.

The singer has accused a villager for carrying out the alleged attack on Thursday night when he was at the farmhouse with some of his friends and relatives.

The police said the accused, identified as Manjeet, hurled abuses and then fired two shots in the air and then pointed the gun at Meeta, but the bullet got stuck in the gun's chamber when he was about to fire the third shot.

The incident occurred on Baroda-Gohana road.

Meeta Baroda is known for Haryanvi songs like "Hawa Kasuti" and "MLA Haryanvi".

"Manjeet arrived at the spot. He opened fire in the air and was about to fire a third bullet, but that got stuck. He managed to escape from the spot," a police official told reporters.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, he said.

"Manjeet is from my village. During past Vidhan Sabha elections, he had threatened me to support a particular candidate and not the other one whom I was supporting," Meeta told reporters on Friday.

"We were near the road in the fields where we are building our farmhouse. Manjeet came in a car with some more people and parked his vehicle at some distance. He approached us, fired two bullets. But when he was about to fire a third bullet with a gun pointing at me, it got stuck in the gun's chamber," Meeta Baroda said.

