New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and advised people who had come in contact with him lately to self-isolate and get tested.

The 50-year-old BJP leader was in June elected unopposed to the post of mayor in the party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

In a tweet, Prakash said, "My corona report has come positive. But, my health is better than before and with the blessings of all, will return among you soon after recovering. I request people who have come in contact with in the last one week to self-isolate and get tested."

In June, former North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. Singh had completed his term a few days before that.

Polls were held on June 24 to elect the new mayors of three corporations.

