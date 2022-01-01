Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has sought to downplay perceived differences between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu over the chief ministerial candidate of the party for the forthcoming assembly polls and said he has told the state Congress chief, "I will walk with you wherever you go".

Responding to a question at an event on his relationship with Navjot Singh Sidhu, Channi said, "I have told Sidhu sahab, 'jithe challeinga challangi tere naal, ticktan do lae layin'. (I follow you wherever you will go, take two tickets)," he said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans 1.75 Million Accounts in India Due to New IT Rules in November 2021.

Congress is keen to contest the polls under collective leadership. Sidhu is apparently keen that the party should declare him the chief ministerial candidate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)