Jaipur, July 27: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation in the state. Gehlot had also written a letter to the prime minister on the matter a few days ago. Also Read | More Than 11,000 COVID-19 Facilities & Over 11 Lakh Isolation Beds Available in India, Says PM Modi: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

“The chief minister told that he has spoken to the prime minister and apprised him of the current political situation in the state,” a Congress leader said after a meeting at a hotel where MLAs are holed up following rebellion by Sachin Pilot against the Gehlot government.

Pilot has been stripped of his position as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief. Also Read | Tamil Nadu Congress Leaders Stage Protest Against BJP Near Raj Bhavan in Chennai to 'Save Democracy'.

The chief minister addressed MLAs at the meeting after a Prarthna Sabha. The meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders also.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)