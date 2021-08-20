New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked the CBI to consider a representation seeking reinvestigation into the murder of former Railway Minister L N Mishra, who had died in a blast at Bihar's Samastipur Railway station in 1975.

The high court was hearing a plea by Mishra's grandson seeking direction to the CBI to consider his representation made on November 5, 2020 and any further information/ representation provided by him for the re-investigation or further probe into his grandfather's death.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and A J Bhambhani disposed of the petition with a direction to the CBI to respond to petitioner Vaibhav Mishra's November 5, 2020 representation in accordance with law, preferably within a period of six weeks and intimate him about the outcome.

Three Ananda Margas and an advocate were sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2014 by a trial court here for the killing of former railway minister L N Mishra over 46 years ago.

The trial court had held that the terror act was aimed at pressurising the then Indira Gandhi government to release the group's jailed chief.

The convicts had filed an appeal before the high court in 2015 challenging the trial court's verdict convicting and sentencing them and they were granted bail. The appeal is still pending in the high court.

Vaibhav, an advocate by profession, was represented through senior advocate Kirti Uppal in the case.

He said he had made a representation to the CBI in November last year, to reinvestigate the matter, however, the agency did not respond after which he approached the high court.

The trial court had held three Ananda Margas-- Santoshanand, Sudevanand and Gopalji-- and advocate Ranjan Dwivedi guilty of murdering Mishra and two others and had also directed the Bihar Government to pay Rs five lakh each to the legal heirs of Mishra and two other victims who had died in the blast blast at Bihar's Samastipur Railway station on January 2, 1975, just few months before the proclamation of Emergency.

It had also asked the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh each to the family members of seven persons who had sustained grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 each to the kin of 20 others who had received simple injuries in the incident.

The court had held that the conspiracy to eliminate the targets was hatched in a meeting in 1973 at a village in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, attended by six Ananda Margas.

The four convicts, who were out on bail during the trial and were taken into custody after conviction, were later granted bail by the high court.

Apart from them, accused Ram Nagina Prasad and Ram Rup were discharged by the court in January 1981 and Arteshanand Avadhoot died in 2004 during the pendency of the case.

Two others, Visheshwaranand and Vikram were granted pardon after they turned approvers.

The trial court had noted that after the incident, Mishra, who was seriously injured, was shifted for treatment from Samastipur to Danapur where he succumbed to his injuries on the morning of January 3, 1975.

Apart from Mishra, Surya Narayan Jha and Ram Kishore Prasad Singh Kishore had also died in the incident.

It said that it has been proved that there was tight security at the spot and venue owing to the visit of Mishra for inauguration of Broad Gauge Line between Samastipur and Muzaffarpur.

The case was transferred from Bihar to Delhi on the directions of the Supreme Court.

