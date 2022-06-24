Ranchi, Jun 24 (PTI) The High Court of Jharkhand on Friday directed the state government to furnish a report on the investigation done into the violence which gripped Ranchi on June 10 leading to the death of two persons and injury to several others.

The court also wanted to know from the government how many rounds of bullets were fired by the police on that day to control the situation as protests by a group of people against controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad turned violent.

Also Read | Gujarat Riots Not Pre-Planned, Says Supreme Court, Rejects Zakia Jafri's Plea For Probe into Larger Conspiracy.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad was hearing a public interest litigation seeking a probe by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) into the matter.

The case will again be heard on July 8.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,898 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The petitioner claimed that the violence was pre-planned and a well-hatched conspiracy to disturb the social-secular fabric in the state.

He submitted that a mob ransacked cars parked on Main Road, vandalised several temples and attacked police personnel.

The police had to resort to firing to control the mob and a curfew was imposed in parts of Ranchi followed by clamping of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC for a week after the incident, the petitioner said.

The high court had on June 17 directed the state government to furnish a report on the violence over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The report is yet to be submitted.

The court had also asked the state government to mention steps taken to nab the culprits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)