Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has issued notice to the State Government and also directed it to make submissions with regard to the steps taken for COVID19 management.

The Court has listed the matter for November 13.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 5,365 active cases in Himachal Pradesh, 21,047 have recovered and 396 people have succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)

