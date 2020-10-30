Chanpatia, the constituency located in West Champaran district of Bihar, will go to polls in the second phase of upcoming assembly elections scheduled on November 3. The vidhan sabha segment is considered a bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party has been winning the seat consecutively since the last five elections.

In the second round of elections, when Chanpatia will go to polls, 93 other constituencies will also be contested. The results would be declared on November 10, when the Election Commission of India has scheduled the counting of votes. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Chanpatia seat was allotted to the Congress, which had last won the seat in 1972. The party had fielded Abhishek Ranjan from the constituency. From the NDA camp, the BJP retained the seat, and issued the ticket to Umakant Singh. In the 2015 assembly polls, BJP's Prakash Rai had emerged the winner with a margin of less than 500 votes against his JD(U) rival.

The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

