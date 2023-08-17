Prayagraj (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has dismissed the bail plea of a Lashkar-e-Toiba associate, who was accused of waging war against the country and promoting acquisition of arms through various WhatsApp groups.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia dismissed the bail application filed by Inamul Haq against whom an FIR was registered at Deoband police station of Saharanpur under section 121-A (waging war against government of India) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) of the IPC.

On the basis of recovery of certain materials, it was found that Haq allegedly formed a Whatsapp group which was being used to spread 'jihadi' literature. He was the admin of the group and used to upload jihadi videos, according to the FIR.

Haq admitted that he was associated with the LeT and was running the Whatsapp group. There were 181 members of the group which include 170 members of Pakistan, three members of Afghanistan and one member of Malaysia and Bangladesh each. Also, a similar group was being run by the applicant and people were being enticed to join the said group.

The court, after hearing parties concerned last week, observed, "In the present case, from the allegations levelled against the applicant and the FIR that the applicant was admin of two Whatsapp groups comprising mainly foreign citizens, and the said group was allegedly promoting the acquisition of arms and promoting the group on the basis of religious prejudices."

"Although, the right to practice and propagate religion is guaranteed under Article 19, however, from the nature of allegations levelled in the FIR, considering the gravity of the allegation, no case for grant of bail is made out, as such. The bail application is liable to be rejected," the court added.PTI CORR RAJ SAB

