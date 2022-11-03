Shillong, Nov 2 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to bring to book the culprits involved in the illegal procurement of vehicles to recover defalcated public funds.

"It is hoped that the entire matter is monitored at the highest level to ensure that defalcated public funds are recovered and the culprit or culprits are brought to book," the court said while hearing a PIL.

The high court said the report appended to the affidavit filed by the State Home Secretary has indicated appropriate steps having been taken thus far, including a charge sheet.

The Advocate-General also informed that the delinquent has sought some documents and has been afforded time to file his written statement in response to the charge sheet.

"It is hoped that the inquiry is conducted as expeditiously as possible and without affording undue latitude to either the department or to the delinquent," it said.

The state further submitted that appropriate steps would be taken to ensure that the assets of the delinquent are frozen since the extent of defalcation has been, prima facie, pegged at over Rs 3 crore.

The court has also decided to drop the contempt proceedings instituted against the Home Secretary since the matter is being attended to by the state with the seriousness that it calls for.

The next date of hearing of the case is November 25.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police Officer G K Iangrai, Commandant of SF10 battalion, was arrested by the CID on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in procuring 29 vehicles, some without valid papers.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the arrest.

"Action has been taken. We are guided by the law and the rules. Law prevails and we will let the law take its own course. The office procedures have to be followed and the officer will be suspended," he said.

Iangrai has been indicted by an internal probe of the Meghalaya Police which found that he procured 29 vehicles, some of which were found without any valid papers.

Last month, the CID registered a case against Iangrai under the Prevention of Corruption Act

