Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) Dismissing a public interest litigation to ban television serial 'Namak Ishq Ka', the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the petitioner to raise its grievance before a competent authority first.

A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha passed the order on a PIL filed by the NGO Cultural Quest.

The petitioner had said that the promo of the serial "wrongly puts a question mark on marrying women who have danced on any occasion".

"The telecast of the serial is against the provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952," the petitioner had argued.

Hearing the matter, the bench found that the petitioner had not raised the demand before a competent authority and directly filed the writ petition in the Lucknow bench of the High Court which was not maintainable at the stage. PTI COR SAB

