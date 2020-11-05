Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 5 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by PC George MLA seeking postponement of local government elections in the state.

A division bench comprising chief justice S Manikumar and justice Shaji P Chaly dismissed the petition.

Also Read | Fare Cap on Domestic Air Tickets in India Extended up to February 24, 2021.

Election Commission had told the high court, "All the preparations for the local government elections in the state have been completed. The election should not be postponed indefinitely. Detailed guidelines have been issued regarding conducting elections during the time of Covid-19."

The court was also told that the election commission went ahead with the preparations after holding a discussion with the director of the health department and after convening an all-party meeting to discuss the conduct of the election in view of COVID-19.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Ranks Second Lowest in Terms of Unemployment After Assam.

"The elections should be postponed as the number of Covid-19 cases are rapidly rising in the state. At the present rate of the spreading of the disease, the numbers would peak by November and December," MLA had demanded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)