India News | HC Imposes Rs 10,000 as Costs on Couple for Not Wearing Masks During Marriage

Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High court on Tuesday imposed Rs 10,000 as costs on a couple after learning that they did not wear masks during their marriage function.

The Gurdaspur-based couple had approached the high court, seeking protection.

While pursuing the photographs of the couple attached with the petition, the court observed that the duo were not wearing masks.

"The petitioners and other attending persons were not wearing the masks, which is otherwise necessary in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the petitioners are burdened with Rs 10,000 as costs," the order of the single bench of Justice Hari Pal Verma said.

The couple had on May 23 approached the Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police, stating that there was an imminent danger to their lives and liberty.

The counsel for the petitioners contended that the couple were adults and had solemnised their marriage in accordance with the law.

However, the private respondents were not accepting their marriage, the counsel said.

The high court directed the Gurdaspur SSP to take appropriate remedial measures on the representation of the couple.

"In the meantime, necessary order be passed to ensure that no harm is caused to the life and liberty of the petitioners at the hands of private respondents," as per the order.

