Prayagraj, Mar 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has reserved its judgment on a PIL seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh here.

After hearing the parties concerned, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra on Tuesday reserved its order on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Keshar Singh and others.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman, 2 Daughters Found Dead Inside Room in Badarpur, Police Suspect Suicide Due to Financial Distress.

The petitioners alleged that pilgrims faced difficulties due to lack of proper arrangements, despite the administration spending crores of rupees on preparing for the Maha Kumbh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)