New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the response of the city government on the issue of providing free or cashless medical facilities to retired employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad took cognisance of a letter written by a retired employee of DTC stating that medical facilities are being provided only to serving officials under the Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) and not to pensioners.

The PIL committee of the high court had recommended treating the letter as a public interest litigation.

The high court bench listed the matter for further hearing on January 17, 2023.

The bench issued notices to the Delhi government, represented by standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, and DTC and sought their response to the PIL.

In the letter, the retired DTC employee sought direction to the authorities to provide free/ cashless medical facilities to the retired staff of the corporation.

It said lieu of medical facilities, Rs 500 per month is being paid to the pensioners and thousands of retired DTC employees are facing problems with regard to their medical treatment.

“If anyone suffers with serious illness, after retirement, then all earnings of the whole life will be gone at once,” the letter said, adding cashless medical treatment may be provided to pensioners in lieu of a monthly fixed medical allowance of Rs 500.

The retired employee said his son was availing of CGHS facilities but he was unable to show him as dependent since the man was getting pension.

