Chandigarh [India], January 24 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday set aside the Chandigarh administration's order postponing the mayoral polls and directed to ensure the election be held on January 30.

The Mayoral election, which was scheduled for January 18, was postponed citing "law and order" issues. AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar had challenged the deferment.

The decision came on a petition challenging an order of the Chandigarh deputy commissioner, who is the authority for holding the mayoral polls, postponing the election from January 18 to February 6.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the Chandigarh Administration to conduct elections for the post of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on January 30, with directions to Chandigarh police to ensure that "no ruckus takes place in or around the Municipal Corporation Office prior to or during or after the election process."

AAP councillor, Kuldeep Kumar had moved the High Court challenging the order rescheduling of the mayoral election "illegally" and seeking directions to conduct fair and transparent elections for the post of mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation immediately within 24 hours.

It was submitted that if the impugned order is not quashed and the elections are not scheduled and held immediately, then the whole election process will be jeopardised, and there will be horse trading and intimidation of councillors against the settled principle of free and fair elections.

As part of the alliance, AAP will be contesting for the mayor's seat, while Congress candidates are in the contests for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts. (ANI)

