New Delhi, January 24: SpiceJet on Wednesday received a bomb threat call for its Darbhanga-Delhi flight that later turned out to be hoax and the aircraft landed safely at the airport in the national capital, officials said. Fake Bomb Threat to SpiceJet: Anonymous Call Threatening Bomb Triggers Panic at Airline's Office in Gurugram, Turns Out Hoax.

"A call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8946 from Darbhanga to Delhi. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay," an airline spokesperson said in a statement. SpiceJet Passenger Stuck in Aircraft Toilet for Entire Mumbai-Bengaluru Flight, Left Traumatised Due to Claustrophobia.

A Delhi police officer said an inquiry was conducted and it was found that the threat was bogus. The airline said passengers were deplaned safely and that the "aircraft is undergoing a thorough search by security agencies". Details about the number of passengers in the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

