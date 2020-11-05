Nainital, Nov 5 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has suspended the Uttarkashi chief judicial magistrate for behaving indecently in an inebriated state and damaging government property.

The suspension, which was ordered on Sunday, was issued by the high court registrar on the recommendation of Acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath.

The action came after the district collectorate staff had filed a complaint of drunk and indecent behaviour against CJM Neeraj Kumar.

Kumar had allegedly created a ruckus in the collectorate premises last Friday in an inebriated state and damaged his own official vehicle, besides those of the Dunda subdivisional magistrate and the Bhatwari revenue officer.

