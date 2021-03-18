Lucknow, Mar 18 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has voiced serious concerns over the registration of an FIR against management officials of the Kamla Nehru Educational Society in Raibareli on the basis of alleged fraud in documents.

On allegations of fraud committed after an order passed by the court on March 3 in the course of hearing an instant contempt petition, the high court's Lucknow bench on Thursday said, "If the allegations are found to be true, it would amount to be a very serious consequence."

It directed the Raibareli district magistrate (DM) to hand over the entire records pertaining to the Kamla Nehru Educational Society to the district judge forthwith and asked him to keep the records in a sealed cover to be sent to the high court on the date of next hearing on April 23.

The bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh passed the order on the contempt petition filed by the Kamla Nehru Educational Society.

On March 3, the bench had pulled up the DM for not complying with its July 7, 2020 order.

The petitioner had pleaded that certain encroachments were required to be removed and the possession was to be handed over to the society, but the order was not complied with in letter and spirit.

The bench had, therefore, directed the DM to comply with the said order or otherwise, appear on the next date of hearing to face contempt charges.

Filing an application in the matter, the petitioner's lawyer, Viplav Sharma, informed the bench that irked over the court's March 3 order, the administration got an FIR lodged against the management of the society in order to put pressure on it to backtrack in the matter.

The petitioner also alleged that the FIR was lodged on the basis of two alleged forged documents.

He had, however, kept the certified copies of the original documents with himself, which did not have any cutting or overwriting, and expressed apprehension that other documents may also be tampered with.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)