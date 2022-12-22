Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who and her party TMC had a tumultuous relationship with former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, was all praise for incumbent C V Ananda Bose.

The chief minister on Thursday said she went to Raj Bhavan to wish the governor for the upcoming Christmas and for the coming new year.

Speaking about her meeting with Bose, Banerjee said he is a "gentleman and he behaved very nicely".

The CM said problems, if any, will be sorted out through discussions.

"The governor is so nice, and with his relationship being very good with the state government, I think there will not be any more problems," she said.

The chief minister, the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress had a series of confrontations with Dhankhar during his nearly three-year term from July 30, 2019.

Profusely praising Bose, who assumed charge as the West Bengal governor on November 23, Banerjee said "He is doing total cooperation with the state government and we are grateful for that."

Dhankhar, as a BJP-led NDA candidate, was elected the Vice President of India in August.

Wishing all for Christmas and the coming 2023, Banerjee said that peace, prosperity and development be maintained in the new year.

