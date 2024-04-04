Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday over his remarks about safeguarding democracy and the constitution, suggesting that the Congress leader should reflect on his own stance regarding constitutional matters.

While speaking to ANI, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "By abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the precedent that if there is any wrong article in the Constitution, it must be changed, and he has abrogated it for the betterment of Jammu & Kashmir."

"PM Modi's government is working in the direction of changing the lives of farmers, the youth, and the poor. Rahul Gandhi should look into himself when he talks about 'changing the Constitution'. It was a change in the Constitution only that the Supreme Court's decision against Triple Talaq was overturned by the Congress," he said.

"Congress has a history of how they interrupted the power of the judiciary during the emergency," CM Yadav added.

He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to move along with the development of every section of society.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala on Wednesday and said the upcoming Lok Sabha election 'is a fight for democracy and the Constitution of India.'

"This election is a fight to save democracy and the constitution. On one side, the Congress Party and the INDIA alliance are fighting for democracy and the Constitution. On the other side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP members are engaged in destroying democracy and the Constitution," the Congress MP said while addressing the people of Wayanad after filing his nomination.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases, dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

