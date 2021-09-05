Ghaziabad, Sep 5 (PTI) A head constable and a home guard have been suspended for allegedly making a video clip of two lovers and a bid to extort money from them, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Vijay Nagar area.

After making the video of the lovers sitting in a car, they tried to extort money from them, threatening that they will show the clip to the girl's parents, SSP Pawan Kumar said.

Upon getting a complaint from the victims, an inquiry was launched, in which Head Constable Brij Mohan and Home Guard's Vipin Kumar were found guilty, he added.

The SSP said often couples don't register any complaint when such an incident takes place to save their reputation.

Such activities by cops will not be tolerated, he said.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the head constable and a letter has been sent to the district commandant of the Home Guards to launch a departmental inquiry against Vipin Kumar, he said.

