Belagavi (Karnataka), May 24 (PTI) The Head of a Math in Belagavi has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and repeatedly raping a minor girl, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Hathayogi Lokeshwar Swami (30), of Ram Mandir Math in Mekali village of Raibag taluk of this district was arrested on Thursday, they said.

Police said the victim was taken to the Math by her family after some relatives suggested that her illness and other problems could be cured by the swami, police said.

According to the police, In her complaint, the 17-year-old victim alleged that the offence occurred on May 13. The accused allegedly gave her a lift when she was heading home from a relative's house in a village, they added.

She alleged that Lokeshwar Swami kidnapped her and repeatedly raped her in lodges in Raichur and Bagalkot from May 13 to May 15.

The complainant further alleged that after the offence, he left her at the Mahalingpur bus stand and threatened to kill her in case she disclosed about the incident to anyone, a senior police officer said.

The matter came to light after the victim narrated about the offence to her father a few days after the offence. Following this, her father encouraged her to file a complaint in this regard, police said.

"Based on her complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the Swami and he was arrested on Thursday," he added.

