Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 8 (ANI): As a part of the Headquarters Eastern Air Command (EAC) outreach programme, an Inter ALG Football Tournament was organised to promote a sense of bonhomie and camaraderie among Air Warriors posted at Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) of EAC and the local civilian population, Defence Guwahati said in a press release.

The event aimed at garnering a sense of bonhomie and nurturing the sports talent amongst the civic population.

In a post on X, Eastern Air Command IAF shared, "EAC conducted Inter ALG football tournament with final match played at Itanagar on 08 July 2025. Lt Gen KT Parnaik PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd); Hon'ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Local players from the State also participated in the event."

The final match of the tournament was played between the teams of Along and Pasighat on July 8, 2025, at Itanagar. Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retd), Hon'ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, was the Chief Patron for the event.

"The Chief Guest applauded zealous participation of players & urged to make sports a part of daily life. Air Mshl Surat Singh, AOC-in-C @EAC_IAF, Chief Patron thanked the State administration & local communities of ALG for their invaluable cooperation. Team Pasighat won 4-2," Eastern Air Command IAF further shared.

Team Pasighat won the final match by 4-2. (ANI)

